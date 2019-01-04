Hackers release confidential data linked to Angela Merkel

Hackers have released confidential data linked to German chancellor Angela Merkel and hundreds of other politicians and media figures in Germany in the biggest data dump of its kind in the country.

The data contains information including mobile phone numbers, photos of IDs and personal chat histories, as per an initial look at some of the dump on Friday. It was leaked over the past weeks via a Twitter account that has about 17,000 followers.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency wasn’t immediately available to comment. The hack was first reported early Friday by Berlin broadcaster RBB. - Bloomberg