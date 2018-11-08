Google Pixel Stand: your bedside smartphone companion

Tech Tools: It charges your Pixel 3 or 3XL, wakes you up and sends you off to beddy-byes
 

€79 store.google.com

If you have a phone that charges wirelessly, you need something on your bedside table to keep it powered up. The problem with most of the chargers is that they are flat discs – not a huge issue in itself: they’re subtle enough and they get the job done. But if you want to be able to see your phone at a glance, the Pixel Stand has the answer. It’s intended for the Pixel 3 and 3XL, with smart features such as automatically kicking in Do Not Disturb once your phone is placed on it, turning the phone into a digital photo frame, or kicking in a sunrise alarm before your alarm goes off. If you don’t have a Pixel 3, it will still charge your phone wirelessly – just without the bells and whistles.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.