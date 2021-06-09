Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Superb sound in your shell-like

Google’s popular Pixel buds have been given an update, with the A Series the latest addition to the range. Forget about new colours: the important thing is how do they work? Remarkably well, despite the lack of noise cancelling. Not only do they sound great, but calls are crystal clear on both ends. The A-series buds are incredibly comfortable too, and have some smart Google Assistant features built in. Combine that with the price – €99 – and you have a no-brainer for Android users.