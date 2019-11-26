Google Ireland posts record €1.68bn in profits

Google Ireland posted a record €1.68 billion in pre-tax profits last year as turnover jumped by €5.9 billion to €38.1 billion.

The company attributed the increase in sales to a rise in advertising revenues.

Newly filed accounts show the tax charge for the year was €272 million, an effective rate of 16 per cent and versus a charge of €170 million in 2017.

The company said that after deducting the tax charge, some €1.41 billion was credited to reserves.

“2018 was a milestone year for Google as we celebrated 15 years in Ireland. Our Irish office continues to play a key role in our Europe, Middle East and African (EMEA) business. As well as growing our turnover, we also added over 300 new jobs in 2018,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

Google said direct employment at the tech giant rose nearly 10 per cent to 3,675 people, as against 3,427 in 2017. Staff costs totalled €543.7 million, up from €470.3 million a year earlier.

Average wage

The average wage at Google Ireland is now €100,000.

Directors Fionnuala Meehan, Gareth Morgan and Elizabeth Cunningham, received combined remuneration of €1.7 million and benefits totalling €4.2 million.

The latest accounts show cost of sales, which primarily consists of traffic acquisitions charges, increased by €2.6 billion to €11.6 billion last year. In addition, administrative expenses rose to €25.1 billion from €21.9 billion due in part to the increase in headcount and an increase in sales and marketing efforts.

Google Ireland said it incurred €200.2 million in providing contract research and development services to a related company last year.

The company also reimbursed its parent €145.1 million last year via a share-based payment charge.