Google introduces €1m fund for social projects in capital

Tech giant Google has introduced a new €1 million fund to support non-profit entrepreneurs looking to “grow economic and social opportunities” in local Dublin communities.

Google said the initiative was designed to mark the company’s 15th year in the Republic.

The Google.org Dublin Impact Challenge is aimed at non-profits, social enterprises and educators throughout Dublin who are invited to submit proposals for “bold ideas to grow economic and social opportunities in their local communities”.

Google will select 15 proposals, each of which will receive €50,000 to bring their ideas to life. Of the 15, four projects will be selected by a panel of judges to receive an additional €50,000.

“We’re looking to fund projects that are tackling some of the biggest social challenges in our communities across Dublin,” said head of Google in Ireland Fionnuala Meehan.

“The winning organisations will be creating a better future and working in areas such as community, employment, healthcare, education and the environment,” she said.

“It was important to us that we share our birthday celebrations with the city and its communities.

“Dublin was the first overseas location for Google and it is very much our home. We’ve grown from five employees to a workforce of 8,000 and as Google continues to be successful, we want our city to share in that success.”

A winner will be chosen by the public for a People’s Choice Award. Applications must be submitted by December 6th.