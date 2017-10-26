Google Home Mini goes on sale

Google’s competitor to Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated personal assistant has officially gone on sale in the US.

The Home Mini and Max are similar to the Echo and Echo Dot in that they sit in your home and respond to requests to play music, check the weather, news, email, and control other smart home devices but Irish consumers will have to wait for now.

The Home Mini is a doughnut-sized smart speaker using Google Assistant AI and has an advantage over Alexa in its design: unassuming muted colours with all the buttons hidden beneath the soft, rounded speaker. You can ask it to play music, read out the news, add appointments to your calendar, switch the TV on and off, and stream content from YouTube and Netflix through your Chromecast.

It is also possible to ask it to set a sleep timer while listening to your audio book or podcast and if you find yourself lying on the couch wondering where your phone disappeared to, simply say “Hey Google, find my phone,” and it will ring your Android or iPhone even if it’s set to silent.

Handy.

https://www.blog.google/products/home/google-home-mini-has-arrivedheres-what-you-can-do-it/