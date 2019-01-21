Google hit with €50m fine for data privacy breach

Google has been fined €50 million for breaking EU privacy laws in the first case of a US tech giant being caught under Europe’s tough new data protection rules.

France’s data protection office (CNIL) found the US search engine guilty of breaking EU privacy laws by failing to obtain adequate consent from users when processing their data for the purpose of personalised advertising. The regulator also found Google did not provide clear and easily accessible information to consumers about how their information is collected and held.

“Despite the measures implemented by Google, (documentation and configuration tools), the infringements observed deprive the users of essential guarantees regarding processing operations that can reveal important parts of their private life since they are based on a huge amount of data, a wide variety of services and almost unlimited possible combinations”, said the CNIL.

The French fine is the first major case of a fine being issued under the EU’s stringent General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) introduced last year. Under the GDPR, EU regulators have the power to fine companies as much as €20 million or 4 per cent of their annual turnover – whichever is largest. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019