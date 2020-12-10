Google fined €100 million by France’s privacy watchdog

Google racked up another record European Union fine, this time a €100 million penalty from France’s privacy watchdog over the way it manages cookies on its search engine.

CNIL, France’s data protection authority, also slapped online shopping giant Amazon. com with a €35 million fine for placing cookies, which are tracking devices, on people’s computers without their consent, according to a statement on Thursday.

The companies were given a three-month ultimatum to make changes to the information they provide to users, or face additional daily fines of €100,000.

The Google penalty is double CNIL’s previous highest fine, also for the Alphabet unit. The company has also faced intense scrutiny from the European Commission, having been fined more than €8.2 billion in three antitrust cases.

EU data protection regulators’ powers have increased significantly since the bloc’s so-called General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect in May 2018. The law allows watchdogs for the first time to levy fines of as much as 4 per cent of a company’s annual global sales.

But the latest fines were levied based on French rules regulating firms’ use of cookies and other tracking devices. – Bloomberg L.P.