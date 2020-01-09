Global data specialist Calligo acquires Dublin’s DC Networks

Dublin-based IT managed services provider DC Networks has been bought by Calligo for an undisclosed sum, as the global data and privacy specialist seeks to expand its European presence.

The acquisition of DC Networks, which specialises in IT support, telecommunications and networking and managed Microsoft Azure services, is part of the company’s global growth strategy and is the sixth acquisition for Calligo in three years.

Calligo offers a range of services spanning public and hybrid cloud, IT managed services, and data analytics and artificial intelligence services.

Julian Box, Founder and CEO of Calligo, said Ireland was “the next logical step” for Calligo.

“Ireland is a rapidly-growing market, but particularly in its appetite for innovative technology. It is populated by a high proportion of ambitious, data-driven businesses eager to explore how they can make the fullest use of their data and make it work harder for them,” he said . “However, Ireland is also a strategic target. Adding a presence here, alongside our established locations in the UK and Europe, bolsters our ability to provide local, European and international businesses with a full suite of data-centric managed services that satisfy all requirements in data residency, data privacy and data ethics.”

DC Networks director Robert Doyle said the acquisition will be an “excellent result” for the company’s new and existing clients, offering them a wider portfolio of data services.

“We have taken pride in developing strong relationships with our clients, many of whom have been with us for many years, and we know their businesses, needs and data challenges inside out,” he said. “ This acquisition will be an excellent result for our new and existing clients, as the wider portfolio of data services that will be made available to them, including data privacy, automation and artificial intelligence, are exactly what they and businesses across Ireland are in need of.”