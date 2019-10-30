Get to grips with the science and business of electric cars

I’m one of those people who likes to do thorough research before I make a purchase. Websites are trawled, comparisons are made, and Excel lists are drawn up. I can only imagine that the switch from a fossil fuel-powered car to an electric vehicle (EV) requires some intense reading into fuel efficiency, government grants, the best models on the market, etc.

Perhaps then it makes sense to go one step further and learn about the basics of how the electric car works. The curious-minded are in luck: Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands is running a four-week course beginning November 1st that covers everything from charging technology and state-of-the-art in EVs to how government policy feeds into adoption and what business opportunities lie within this field.

The course is delivered by industry as well as academia with contributions from the Dutch Innovation Centre for Electric Road Transport (Dutch-Incert). For €45 you can get a verified certificate if this is an area you are considering moving into in your professional life. Even if you’re not ready to take the plunge, this course gives you ample material for debates with stubborn petrolheads.

https://www.edx.org/course/electric-cars-introduction-2