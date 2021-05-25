Garmin Descent Mk2S dive watch: A lot going on below the surface

€1,127

Garmin’s newest watch is built for both underwater and out of it. The Descent Mk2S is the company’s smallest watch-style dive computer, designed to be subtle enough and fashionable enough to wear every day.

The Mk2S has a 1.2 inch sapphire display that is readable in sunlight, with a 43mm case and the ability to swap out bands for something more stylish.

Its smaller size means it’s more suitable for people with smaller wrists, while still providing a fully featured dive computer. It supports multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives, gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather.

It will also mark entry points to the water, and exit points, using multi-GNSS satellite support and has an underwater 3-axis compass. The watch will store and review dive data for up to 200 dives on the watch too, or transfer it to the app.

In smartwatch mode, you’ll get a week of battery life, with 30 hours in dive mode.

garmin.com