Garmin Approach G12: New device puts key details to the fore

Golf courses may still be closed, but Garmin’s latest device means you will be ready to go as soon as their doors reopen. The Approach G12 is a small clip-on GPS device with a 1.3 inch high-resolution display, 30 hours of battery life and 42,000 worldwide courses preloaded. The device shows all the important data, such as distances to the green, hazards and doglegs, and does everything the Approach watches will do for golfers.

The new device links with the Garmin Golf app so you can upload scorecards, review live scoring, and so on. It also hooks up with the company’s CT10 club sensors for automatic club tracking, covering every shot hit with any club.

