Game on: School kids take on climate change with Project Honduras
Irish charity Trócaire launches new strategy game based on experience of climate activists
Lucy Ní Mhaoláin (11) plays Trócaire’s new education game ‘Project Honduras’ together with her classmates Mia Ní Raghailligh (12), Harvey Mac Riocard (11) and Brandán Ó Casín (11) from Gaelscoil Bharra Cabrach in Dublin. Photograph : Garry Walsh/ Trócaire
Project Honduras, an award-winning computer game developed by charity Trócaire, has launched. The strategy game, which is based on the real-life experiences of two young climate activists, recently won the International Educational Games Competition in France.
On the shortlist for a Dochas Innovation Award as well, the game’s primary aim is to show how important it is for communities to work together to combat climate change.
Aimed at 10- to 14-year-olds, it was designed in consultation with workers at Trócaire’s Honduras office and is set to be translated into Spanish for use in the region.