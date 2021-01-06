Galway-based tech firm Genesys to create 100 new roles

Customer service technology firm Genesys is to create 100 new tech jobs as its eeks to upscale its research and development (R&D) centre in Galway.

The company said its Galway hub, which specialises in digital and artificial intelligence (AI), was a key driver of innovation across the group.

Genesys first established a presence in Galway in 2018 when it acquired local AI start-up Altocloud.

At that time, it pledged to create 200 jobs in the region by the second half of 2021 and is on track to achieve this.

It is now planning to fill an additional 100 software engineering roles based in Galway or across Ireland in remote positions, a 50 per cent increase over its original commitment.

The new roles will span software development, cloud computing, DevOps and AI.

“Galway has played an integral role for Genesys in developing innovations in the fields of cloud, digital, and AI,” said Barry O’Sullivan, general manager ofdigital and AI at Genesys. “As companies need to keep pace with consumers’ evolving preferences for digital engagement across the overall customer experience, we are focusing on hiring world-class talent in Ireland to help deliver technologies that make it possible with our vision of experience as a service,” he said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement, saying he was “pleased to see Genesys expanding its workforce in Galway”.