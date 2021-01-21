Galaxy S21: Ultra is star of the show with quad camera

From €1299

Slightly earlier than usual, Samsung has unveiled its new line of smartphones.The Galaxy S21 5G lineup includes the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra – all 5G enabled and all featuring an updated design. The star of the show has to be the Ultra though. With a quad camera on the back of the device, and a decent front facing camera, the S21 Ultra 5G combines a wide angle lens, ultrawide angle and a dual tele-lens to step up the photo quality. In a new move for Samsung, you will also be able to use an S Pen with the device, although you’ll have to either buy it separately or find an old one that will work with it. The device, which starts at €1299 sim-free, comes with at least 128GB of storage space, or 512GB if you feel like splashing out.

samsung.com