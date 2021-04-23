Future Ticketing aids rugby fans’ return to stadium

Irish business Future Ticketing will help open the stadium doors to more than 1,000 rugby fans for the first time on Saturday when Jersey Reds clash with Nottingham at in the Greene King IPA Championship.

Jersey Reds and Nottingham will be the first English rugby teams to play in front of supporters this year when they meet at Stade Santander International Stadium. The channel island’s government is allowing sports fans back to venues under tight controls.

Future Ticketing, whose software allows organisations sell tickets to events through their own websites rather than using a third party, has developed systems allowing Jersey Reds to ensure fans’ compliance with social distancing and other rules.

On Saturday, customers’ tickets will be scanned at each entrance along with their temperatures, which will prompt extra attention should it be more than 37 degrees celsius.

Sean Dunne, operations manager, Jersey Reds, said the team had to prepare carefully for fans’ return.

“Future Ticketing was able to work with our website partners in setting up a reliable system,” he explained.

“This enabled supporters to book their tickets, while giving the club secure access to customers’ contact details for track-and-trace purposes.”

Liam Holton, chief executive, Future Ticketing, described the safe return of fans to sport as a milestone on way to normalising society.

“Over the last year, our team worked really hard to add technology tools such as social distancing seating, temperature control scanning, strict capacity management and contact tracing to ensure fans could return to games in a safe and compliant manner,” he said.