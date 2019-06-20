Fuji shifts instant cameras from retro novelty to cool kit

Fujifilm Instax Mini Li-PLay

€170

Have you got on board with instant cameras? The resurgence in popularity of instant film cameras may be a little surprising, given the advances in digital cameras, but apparently there is something about old-style photographs that we just can’t get enough of. The Instax line from Fujifilm is evidence of that. The company has announced a new addition, the Instax Mini Li-Play, which it says is the smallest and lightest Instax camera to date. What makes it different? Well now not only can you take photos, review and print them, but you can record sound and share it with friends and family via a QR code for their smartphones. It comes in three colours – black, white and gold – and will set you back €170.