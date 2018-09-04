French-controlled Eir eyes €1bn investment as sales dip

Telecoms group Eir, which was taken over by firms controlled by French billionaire Xavier Neil earlier in April, saw its sales dip by 2 per cent to €1.27 billion in the year end of June.

The company said that growth in broadband and bundling of telecoms products was offset by reductions in low-margin Eir business revenues and traditional access line revenues.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose by 2 per cent to €531 million.

The company, which invested €1.5 billion in telecoms infrastructure across Ireland over the past five years, said on Tuesday it will now embark upon a €1 billion capital investment programme over the next five years that will see high-speed fibre rolled out to more homes as well as putting money into a 5G network “delivering the most technologically advanced mobile data services starting in 2019”.

Eir launched a widespread redundancy scheme - seeking 750 job cuts - within weeks of Mr Neil’s investment vehicle NJJ and Paris-listed telecoms company Iliad taking control of the former Irish State monopoly in a deal that valued the group at €3.5 billion.

Eir had cut more than 2,000 jobs in recent years, leaving a staffcount of about 3,225 by the time of the French takeover.