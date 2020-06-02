Four different lawyers paid over €500,000 each in Apple tax case

The Department of Finance has provided complete details of more than €8.4 million paid out in legal fees and consultancy as part of the Apple tax case.

The department had been refusing to provide details of payments made to individual lawyers saying it would be in breach of GDPR.

However, following advice from the Attorney General and in response to requests under Freedom of Information (FOI) and from the Public Accounts Committee for publication, the data has again been released in full.

Four different individual legal practitioners have been paid in excess of €500,000 for their work on the case including the former Attorney General Paul Gallagher SC.

Mr Gallagher – who served as Attorney General from 2007 to 2011 – was paid a total of €612,242, according to the records.

The highest individual earner was Maurice Collins SC, who was paid €671,664 for his work on the case with most of those payments covering the period 2017 to 2019.

Philip Baker QC also earned €608,804, the Department of Finance said, while barrister Barry Doherty was paid €581,467 for his work.

Fees

The single biggest payment was made to William Fry solicitors who received €3.28 million while the multinational consultancy firm PwC received €610,724.

McCann Fitzgerald were paid €542,459 while law firm Baker McKenzie received fees totalling €199,527.

Eurotext Translations were paid €99,088 for their work on the case while Word Perfect Translations received €4,273.

Barrister Aoife Goodman was paid €331,409, Benedict O Floinn got €49,194, and Brian Murray SC was paid €44,588, according to the records.

Catherine Donnelly received €140,141 while QC Conor Quigley was paid €58,538. Denis McDonald SC received €219,824 for his work on the case.

Judge John Cooke SC was also paid €19,205 and barrister Suzanne Kingston received €267,660. A number of other legal practitioners received payments for their involvement in the case.

The total bill came to €8.429 million with the department saying it included all expenditure incurred up until the end of March.

Of that figure, around €3.9 million was spent setting up the escrow account for the €14.3 billion in back tax that the European Commission ordered the Irish state to collect from Apple.

The Government is appealing the commission’s ruling through the European Court in Luxembourg.

In releasing the data under FOI, the Department said that in April, 2019 they had received legal advice from the Attorney General to the effect that release of individual fees could be in breach of GDPR.

They said: “The department received correspondence from the Public Accounts Committee in relation to this matter.

Data

“Following this, and following engagement with the Data Protection Commissioner on the matter, the department sought further advices from the Attorney General’s Office seeking additional clarifications.”

In the meantime, transparency group Right to Know sought the data under FOI and the Department said if there was no legal constraint to publication of material, they would be happy to resume releasing it into the public domain.

They said in an information note: “The Department has now received the legal clarifications, which had been sought from the Attorney General.

“Having considered the advices, the department has concluded that this should allow for the release of the relevant detailed information on an individual occasional basis.”

They said they were of the view that it was now appropriate to release the information under FOI “in the interests of transparency and accountability”.

Solicitor Fred Logue, who advised on the case for Right to Know, said: “This is a welcome decision. Details of the payments to lawyers acting for the state have always been published.

“There is nothing in GDPR that prevents this given that there is a strong public interest in transparency around how public money is spent.”