Foundmi Harry Potter tracker: A wizard way to stop losing stuff

Tech Tools: Clip it to your keys, wallet, broom, spellbook – even muggles can use it
 

€29

Bluetooth trackers are great, but why buy a dull, ordinary one? You could invest in a Foundmi Harry Potter-themed tracker, choosing between Harry, Ron or Hermione. Clip it to your keys, wallet, broom, spellbook – whatever you want to keep track of. You can locate anything attached to the device through the app, as you’d expect. The battery lasts up to six months, and can be replaced when it’s exhausted.

firebox.com

