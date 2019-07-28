Fortnite World Cup: Irish teenager among those chasing €27m prizes

After 10 weeks of open qualifiers attracting more than 40 million competitors, the Fortnite World Cup finals are being held over the weekend in New York. Up for grabs for the 100 qualifiers – many of whom were between 12 and 16 years old – was a total of $30 million (€27 million) in prize money, making this tournament the biggest ever at an esports event.

With more than 250 million players, Fortnite: Battle Royale has become one of the most popular video games in the world since its launch in 2017. The World Cup represents the title’s entry into the lucrative world of professional games tournament circuits, where revenues are set to pass $1 billion this year, due to exploding sponsorship, advertising and broadcast rights.

More than 30 countries were represented at the finals, including Ireland through 17-year-old Dubliner Joshua Juliano. Before leaving for New York, he told Joe.ie that he looks forward to bringing back the title as one of the best Fortnite players in the world. “I plan to do well in my Leaving Cert just so I can have a backup just in case if I ever want to pursue a course and get a degree in the future,” he said. “I have made quite a lot of money but I’m not really focusing much on that because I’m giving mostly all of it to my parents.”

The competition drew thousands to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, while millions watched online. Different events included a duo competition for pairs and a “creative” tournament where teams of four aim to complete different in-game trials.

One British teenager, who won more than €1 million at the event after coming second with his Dutch team-mate in a duos round, said he was happy to have shown his mother that he was not just wasting time in his bedroom. Jaden Ashman, from Essex, told the BBC he practises as much as eight hours a day.

Home schooled

Prior to the event some of the top competitors spoke at a press conference about playing Fortnite competitively. Another UK teenager, David Fish (15), who plays under the name Benjyfishy, said: “I am still furthering my education; I get home schooled. It seems that a lot of people think I’ve dropped school, which I haven’t. I still keep on top of my work and still study, just at home. It’s a lot easier for me at home, because when I had to go to regular school, I used to have trouble with getting enough sleep. I would stay up late practising, but it’s a lot easier now.” He told ESPN that if he wins, he will buy a house for his family.

Paul Leaman, vice-president of gaming accessory firm HyperX, said the size of the Fortnite event was a demonstration of the growth of the video games industry. He said: “The Fortnite World Cup is a great event to showcase the evolution of the gaming industry. The amount of prize money on offer is a clear indication of how much growth and respect the industry has rightfully gained.

“With events like the Fortnight World Cup, the focus is not solely on the game itself, but it is a platform to showcase the entire gaming ecosystem. Gaming peripherals, major sponsors, superstar personalities and the wildly popular battle royale genre will all be in the spotlight during the World Cup – all of which is a major coup for the industry.” – Guardian/PA