Forme Life Studio: Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fittest of them all?

$4,295

I’m not sure if I love this idea or hate it. On the one hand, Forme would be a handy addition to the home fitness regime; on the other it’s incredibly expensive, and would sit there, silently mocking you unless you used it regularly. #

The Forme Life Studio is a six foot mirror that is designed to change how you work out at home. The 43-inch screen has 4K resolution, comes with voice control and includes arms that fold out of the device for resistance training. Designed by Yves Behar, it uses artificial intelligence to monitor your progress, adjusting weights and resistance as you become fitter, and making sure that you perform the moves correctly.

There is a range of workouts included, from more cardio based activities to meditation, yoga and barre. Turn it off and it’s simply a mirror. It’s a similar concept to Tonal and Mirror, but with a bigger screen. Unfortunately, it’s only available to pre-order if you live in the US or UK, but demand will determine where else the device is made available.

formelife.com