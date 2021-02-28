Food intolerance group to double workforce as it expands

Digital digestive health start-up FoodMarble is to create 25 jobs as part of its continued expansion. The recruitment comes after the Dublin-based company raised $2.6 million (€2.1 million) in funding to grow its at-home digestive health solution and move into new markets.

The company is exploring new markets in addition to new research and development projects and its personal digestive tracker, FoodMarble AIRE.

“Our continued expansion plans and the hiring of 25 roles, doubling the size of our team, is a really exciting step and will help us continue to execute on our mission and capture new markets,” said chief executive Aonghus Shortt.

“Digestive issues can be extremely disruptive to people’s lives, all around the world. Our mission is to help people cut through the complexity and uncertainty to find ‘their foods’.

“Our success to date has been phenomenal but we’re just getting started. We want to continue to expand into new markets and grow our offering in order to help people live healthy and happy lives.”

FoodMarble Aire targets people with food intolerances, helping them control the issue by identifying specific foods that could be triggering symptoms of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The bespoke breath analysis can be accessed via a smartphone app.

Clinical breath analysis tests can be carried out to diagnose these issues, but are typically hospital based with expensive equipment, and may not always capture how the patient reacts to certain foods.

The Aire device is personal, portable and can provide immediate results to the user, with real-time, accurate data.

According to FoodMarble, around one in eight people around the globe are affected by digestive issues. That includes IBS and and food intolerances to common food items and ingredients such as lactose, wheat, fructose and others.

The new roles are high tech, including engineering and design, with some commercial roles including marketing, sales, business development and customer success also included in the current round of recruitment.