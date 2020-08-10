Fix for Covid Tracker app rolled out to all Android users, Google says

Google has rolled out a software update to all Irish Android users of the HSE’s contact tracing app after a problem saw users suddenly experience rapid battery drain on their devices.

It may take some time for the phones to update, but it is expected that the issue is now largely solved.

Users of the app began reporting problems over the weekend, saying devices were showing a rapid depletion in battery and in some cases were experiencing heat issues.

Although the exact cause of the issue has not been confirmed, the battery problems appear to t have been limited to users of the Irish app, and largely affected those on Android.

The exposure notifications system was developed by Google and Apple to facilitate contact tracing apps’ access to bluetooth, and allow phones running the operating systems to swap anonymous IDs.

The app works by using the bluetooth signal on your phone to exchange a digital “handshake” with another device also running the Covid Tracker app, when users come within two metres of each other for more than 15 minutes.

The anonymous keys are stored in a log on the phone, which the HSE may ask users to upload if they receive a positive diagnosis for Covid-19. That log can then be used to track unnamed contacts, with an alert delivered to affected people through the app.

Latest figures from the HSE show that as of Sunday evening, 1,573,020 people had downloaded the app.

The HSE said that on average 10,000 to 20,000 people were downloading the Covid-19 tracker app every day, with the figure tending to be higher after “bad news” such as a significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

However, reports of phones experiencing rapidly draining batteries caused some users to delete the app in an attempt to fix the problem. Google said on Sunday it was working with the HSE to resolve the issue.

Deleting the app, however, would also remove the list of bluetooth IDs from phones, meaning users who have done so and subsequently reinstalled it in an attempt to solve the battery issue will not be able to be contacted should a close contact from the previous 14 days test positive for Covid-19.

The number of people who have received close contact alerts through the Republic’s Covid Tracker app has reached 137 since the app was launched on July 7th.

Of those 137 close contact alerts, 129 people have subsequently chosen to speak to the HSE’s contact tracing team for advice and to be offered testing.

The HSE also revealed that 58 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have uploaded the random IDs generated by their phone to anonymously alert people who they were in close contact with.