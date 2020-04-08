Fitbit releases Charge 4 ahead of expected Google acquisition

Fitbit hasn’t gone away you know. The fitness tracker company is set to be bought by Google following a $2.1 billion (€1.93 billion) deal that was announced last year. That still hasn’t been finalised, but before it is, Fitbit has come out with one more tracker: the Charge 4.

You know what to expect by now: activity and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and a decent battery life so you don’t spend your life tethered to your charger.

The Charge 4 has built-in GPS too, so you don’t need to carry your phone when you go for a run, and has Fitbit’s newest addition, Active Zone Minutes, which is personalised and tracks any workout that boosts your heart rate. The watch gives you up to seven days of battery life from a full charge, and is swimproof.

Like every other smartwatch these days, it gives you alerts on your wrist, and if your bank supports it, you can use the watch for contactless payments through Fitbit Pay.

From €150, fitbit.com