Fitbit Charge 3: Fitness tracker gives you more zap for your tap

€150 fitbit.com

If you are a fan of fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 3 may be of interest. The company has updated its tracker to make it water resistant up to 50 metres, and add improved sleep tracking to the mix. There is a touch screen too, so the tap, tap, tap of the Charge 2 is, well, still tap, tap, tap, but it does more. The Charge 3 is also a little less chunky and is makde from aluminium rather than stainless steel, although it’s still reasonably similar in looks to the Charge 2. At seven days (give or take a few hours), the battery life means you won’t be permanently tethered to the power cable, which is always a good thing for a fitness tracker.