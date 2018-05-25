Fit for purpose? Can the data regulator handle GDPR
Helen Dixon says her office needs to at least double to cope with its expected workload
Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon: from Friday she will have attention-grabbing fines at her disposal. Photograph: Seán Breithaupt and Yvette Monahan/Getty Images
It has come a long way from having just 26 staff in an office next to a Centra in Portarlington but not far enough if the State’s personal-data protector has to police a new European Union law that covers 500 million citizens.