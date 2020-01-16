First fashion-focused hackathon in Ireland to take place next month

What is believed to be the State’s first fashion-focused hackathon is to take place at Dogpatch Labs in Dublin next month.

The HackFast Fashion Hackathon, which is backed by Dublin City Council, Oxfam Ireland and Proudly Made In Africa, intends to look at how to improve sustainability in the sector.

The event is the brainchild of techies Sophie Benoit, Pádraig Reidy, Caitlin Hafer and Lena Klein, and Designers in the City.

“Fast fashion designs moves quickly from Instagram to store to consumer to rubbish bin,” said Ms Benoit. “These disposable duds are a major contributor to the rise of plastics in our oceans, never lessening loads in our landfills, and the stomachs of animals on land and sea.

Devil

“We no longer see the devil wearing Prada but rather a €10 pair of runners to be tossed at the first smudge. The solutions exist to prevent these problems. In the past we repaired rather than replaced. Without a replaceable planet we must repair our approach to fashion,” she added.

Guided by mentors, participating teams will conceive, design, and pitch original sides to aid sustainability in the the fashion industry.

Tickets for the event can be bought at bit.ly/35VoUqz