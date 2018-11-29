Firefox Reality lets VR fans really explore the web

Mozilla has created a web browser exclusively for VR headsets. Firefox Reality has been designed from the ground up to work on standalone virtual, augmented and mixed reality headsets. There are separate downloads available for Viveport, Oculus and Daydream.

The browser is designed to swap between the regular 2D web and the 3D web, which is being populated with content, as Mozilla worked with creators to add more VR games, videos, and explorable environments that can be accessed from the homescreen.

Users can search by text or use the microphone in their headset. The browser can be moved around and resized, but some users have asked for the ability to move the browser pane to the ceiling so they can surf the web while lying in bed. This is Version 1.0 and Mozilla promises lots more updates and improvements to come.

“We had to rethink everything, including navigation, text input, environments, search and more. This required years of research, and countless conversations with users, content creators and hardware partners. The result is a browser that is built for the medium it serves,” says Andre Vrignaud, head of mixed reality platform strategy at Mozilla.

mixedreality.mozilla.org/firefox-reality/