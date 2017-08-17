Fintech platform Options to double employee numbers in Belfast

Options, a private financial cloud provider that opened an office in Belfast three years ago, is intending to double headcount locally over the next 18 months following a big investment.

The company, which was founded in 1993 as a hedge fund technology services provider, is looking to grow its Belfast operation from 75 to 150 people after receiving a near $100 million investment from New York-based private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

The funding will be used to pursue growth initiatives, invest further in the company’s technology platform and expand into new markets.

More than 200 firms globally currently use the Options platform, including many leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges

The company’s chief operating officer Danny Moore hails from Belfast and the company opened its office in the city in June 2014.

Mr Moore was formerly chief executive of Belfast-based trading technology firm Wombat Financial Software, which was acquired by NYSE Euronext for $200 million in March 2008. He went on to establish Lough Shore Investments locally before joining Options in late 2012.

Options, which employs 200 people globally, also has offices in Dublin, London, New York, Hon Kong, Singapore, Toronto, Geneva and the Caribbean.

“The impressive success that Options has experienced over the past several years pays testament to the quality of the platform and the organization as a whole,” said Bregal Sagemount managing partner, Gene Yoon.