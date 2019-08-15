Fido: the smart lock that promises to be your faithful friend

Tech Tools: Smart locks don’t always live up to expectations, but Fido makes bold claims

 

Fido 
€115

How do you feel about smart locks? On the one hand, they seem convenient; on the other, technology doesn’t always live up to our hopes. But still, we keep trying. Fido makes some bold claims. Not only is it “minimalist”, but its makers claim it is unbreakable and unhackable. There are four ways to unlock it: via the app, with a fingerprint, over bluetooth, or with an access card. Plus it doesn’t immediately scream smart lock. You can put it on your front door or use it to secure an office and, if someone creaks it, it will trigger an alarm within the lock. The whole thing is powered by AAA batteries, which the company claims will last for a year.

indiegogo.com/projects/fido-the-safest-and-most-minimalist-smart-lock#/

