Fast-growing Fenergo to create 100 new jobs in Dublin

Irish fintech Fenergo is to create 100 new jobs in Dublin to take total headcount across the group to nearly 1,000 people.

The fast-growing company fintech currently employs 400 people locally, with another 450 employed outside of Ireland.

“Ireland is a hotbed of technology talent, and we are committed to creating an attractive working environment that fosters career development and technological innovation,” said founder and chief executive Marc Murphy.

Fenergo develops solutions for financial institutions that helps them with issues such as regulatory compliance and managing client data. Its customers include BBVA, ABN Amro, Bank of China, UBS and State Street. In recent years the company has also expanded into new sectors such as asset and wealth management, and in doing so has added key customers including Royal Bank of Canada, UBS and Mizuho.

“Fenergo has experienced another fantastic year for growth. Financial institutions globally are fast-tracking the switch to digital, and are keen to reap the benefits of cloud, a technology previously regarded by the industry with caution,” said Mr Murphy.

“As we respond to the needs of the market we are on the lookout for experts in engineering and product who will be pivotal in driving our cloud strategy. They will have the opportunity to develop next-generation cloud solutions that will transform some of the world’s largest financial institutions while working alongside our best-of-breed technology partners such as AWS, Salesforce and IBM. ”

The new jobs follow a busy period for the company, which has grown substantially during the pandemic. Last year it also took on an extra 100 employees.

Turnover

The company recorded turnover of €78.3 million for the 12 months ending March 31st, 2020, versus €70 million for the same period a year earlier.

Mr Murphy forecast revenues of around €95 million for the year to the end of March 2021.

Fenergo, which was spun out of Irish tech veteran John Purdy’s Ergo Group, last year closed an $80 million investment round, with backers that included Dutch bank ABN Amro.

It has been linked with an initial public offering (IPO), and is looking at a number of potential acquisitions as it looks to scale more quickly.