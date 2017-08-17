Facebook takes on YouTube with Watch video platform

It looks as if Facebook is eager to plug any traffic leakage from its own site to YouTube as its users consume video. The social networking site has introduced a new video platform called Watch, designed to make it easier to consume serialised shows by placing them in a watchlist. The platform also relies heavily on friend recommendations, offering up suggestions based on what your network is consuming.

On the production end, Facebook is hoping to draw in content creators to host and monetise their shows on Facebook Watch as they can on YouTube. Show Pages is a new tool to help these creators make and publish new episodes, use Facebook’s Ad Breaks to earn from their videos, and connect with their audience.

Right now, Watch is only available to “a limited group of people in the US” but is slated for wider rollout soon.

https://newsroom.fb.com/news/2017/08/introducing-watch-a-new-platform-for-shows-on-facebook/