Facebook rolls out tools to restrict data gathering on users

Facebook is rolling out to all users new controls over data which apps and websites share with the social network about their activity elsewhere on the web.

Known as “Off-Facebook Activity”, the feature was initially run as a test in Ireland in August last year, along with Spain and South Korea.

Users can see any activity linked with their Facebook account created by browsing on other websites or apps. They can also clear that data from their Facebook account and stop it from associating any future activity on their devices with their Facebook profile. However, it won’t delete the data from Facebook’s servers permanently; it will only unlink it from your account.

The data is gathered by businesses using certain Facebook tools on their apps and websites, based on device identifiers. The information is valuable to Facebook and businesses because it can be used to target advertising to individual accounts.

Facebook has pegged the test as a success, deciding to roll it out further.

It was promised by Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg at the company’s F8 developer conference in 2018, but it was another year before it was rolled out to the test users in Ireland, Spain and South Korea. At the time, it was considered a way for Facebook to stay one step ahead of regulators.

The Data Protection Commissioner, which is Facebook’s lead EU regulator, is currently carrying out a number of investigations into the company and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries to see if it is compliant with obligations under General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy rules. Germany’s competition regulator has also told the company it needs to restrict how it gathered and compiled data on its users, or seek more explicit consent.