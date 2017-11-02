Facebook confirms plans to create hundreds of Dublin jobs

Facebook has confirmed it plans to create hundreds of new jobs in Ireland next year as it expands its operations in 2018.

Following a meeting with Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg at the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the company had confirmed plans to create jobs “in the higher end of the hundreds” at its Dublin operation.

“They currently employ 2,200 employees and contractors and they intend next year to increase the number of people employed in Facebook by several hundred,” Mr Varadkar said at the campus in Silicon Valley, California.

“That was very positive announcement that Facebook is very committed to Ireland, very happy with their operations in Ireland, and are going to increase their employment levels and roles in Ireland by several hundred next year.”

Facebook’s office in Ireland is the company’s largest operations outside the United States, with 2,200 people employed. The company’s total workforce is just over 23,000.

Speaking at Facebook headquarters, head of Facebook Ireland Gareth Lambe said the company was delighted to be expanding its operations.

“As the home of our international headquarters, Ireland is an important part of Facebook’s story and one of the most vibrant tech communities in the world.” He also noted that Facebook had recently announced the expansion of its Clonee Data Centre “which will keep construction crews busy well into 2020, further demonstrating our long-term commitment to investment in Ireland.”

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook executives meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and officials at Menlo Park, Silicon Valley, California, on Facebook’s expansion plans in Ireland. Photograph: Facebook

Mr Varadkar is on the second day of a three-day trip to Seattle, San Jose and San Francisco, and is due to meet senior executives from Google and Apple later on Thursday.

He hosted an IDA dinner for 60 current and prospective investors last night in Silicon Valley and met executives from Microsoft and Amazon on Tuesday.

Asked about proposals by the Republican party to cut the US corporate tax rate to 20 per cent, Mr Varadkar said he did not expect the proposals to have much of an impact on Ireland.

“As a country we believe that individuals countries should set their own tax rates so it wouldn’t make any sense for us to criticise,” he said, in response to the new proposals. “What we always say about our tax rate is that it is constant, we have a 12.5 per cent tax rate now for corporations for decades and that has withstood changes of government, it has withstood recessions and periods of economic expansion so very much our tax offering is as much about the certainty as the rate.”

Noting that other countries such as Britain have the freedom to reduce or raise their own corporate tax rates, he said that certainty has always been part of Ireland’s tax offering.

“It has never been the case that a low corporate tax rate is all we have to offer. In my meetings with Facebook, they wanted to know about the talent pool, about whether we will be staying at the heart of Europe. Tax has only ever been a small part of what we offer.”

Mr Varadkar travels to San Francisco later on Thursday where he is due to meet the Mayor of San Francisco at a reception in City Hall. Further meetings are also planned with potential investors in the city on Friday.

Mr Varadkar is due to discuss Apple’s plan to build a €850 million data centre in Athenry which was first proposed in February last year but was delayed because of planning objections.

On Wednesday, the project cleared its final planning hurdle, after the High Court rejected an application by objectors to appeal last month’s decision to allow the project to proceed.

But Apple failed to confirm if the project would proceed. In a statement immediately after the verdict, the company said it would make no further comment “at this time” when specifically asked if there was a chance the Athenry scheme may not go-ahead. It also declined to comment when asked if its 2015 commitment to building the Athenry plant still stands.

Commenting about the European Commission’s decision to refer Ireland to the European Court of Justice for not collecting €13 billion in state aid it claims is due to Ireland, Mr Varadkar said the intention was to collect the money “as soon as possible” though he declined to give an exact timeline.

He added that Ireland could not do anything with the money it would receive “because other countries may have a claim on it and also the whole issue yet has to be heard and decided on at the European Court of Justice.

“It will be many years before we know where that money goes.”