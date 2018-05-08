Facebook bans foreign ads for Eighth Amendment referendum

Facebook will no longer accept foreign advertisements relating to the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment. The ban will apply to ads that have been paid for by organisations outside Ireland.

The move, which comes into force on Tuesday, comes amid concerns that organisations and individuals based outside the country would try to influence the outcome of the referendum through Facebook ad campaigns.

“This is an issue we have been thinking about for some time,” Facebook said. “Today, as part of our efforts to help protect the integrity of elections and referendums from undue influence, we will begin rejecting ads related to the referendum if they are being run by advertisers based outside of Ireland. We feel the spirit of this approach is also consistent with the Irish electoral law that prohibits campaigns from accepting foreign donations.”

Advocacy groups on both sides of the debate were consulted on the plan. Under the new system, the groups will be able to flag ads they suspect may have been paid for by foreign entities with Facebook.

The social media platform will investigate any ads brought to its attention, and will also use machine learning in an attempt to pick up campaigns that breach the rules.

Members of the public will not be able to flag the ads directly with Facebook, but could bring them to the attention of the different advocacy groups.

Facebook is planning to bring in new political transparency tools that will require advertisers to register and be verified before they can take out ads on political matters and a range of issues identified by the social media platform and its partners.

However, the full suite of tools would not be ready in time for the referendum on May 25th.

Facebook has begun to roll out the first of its advertising transparency tools in Ireland. The “view ads” feature on its platform enables Irish users to see all of the ads that any advertiser is running on Facebook in Ireland at the same time.