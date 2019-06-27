eXS Kick Scooter sees company team up with car-manufacturer Seat

Technically electric scooters are still in legal limbo in Ireland, so you can’t ride them on public roads. But that doesn’t mean we can’t look. Seat has teamed up with Segway to develop the eXS Kick Scooter, an electric scooter that has a range of 25km, according to the company.

The main difference between this scooter and the Segway ES2 Kick Scooter is the design, with Seat getting involved to make it fit more with the car maker’s aesthetics. There’s an app for it too that will give you information on the battery level, allow you to set the anti-theft protection and also customise the ambient light on the scooter to your personal tastes.

