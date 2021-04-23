Expleo to double headcount with 100 new jobs in Belfast

Technology company Expleo is to create 100 new jobs in Belfast by the end of 2023 in a move that will double headcount at its Northern Irish operation.

The move follows a 125 per cent increase in revenues at the group between 2017 and 2020.

Expleo is an IT services provider and digital transformation specialist. Formerly known as SQS, it was acquired by Assystem Technologies in 2018 and rebranded a year later.

The company’s portfolio of solutions includes project management, business analysis, digital transformation, software quality assurance and development, including full stack and low-code services.

Expleo Technology Ireland recorded a €1.32 million pre-tax profit on turnover of €41.7 million in 2019, the last year for which accounts are publicly available. It employs about 400 people in the Republic.

Headquartered in France, Expleo employs 15,000 people in 25 countries and generated €1.1 billion in revenue in 2019.

“With a rich pool of talent to draw from in Northern Ireland, we look forward to scaling our team and broadening our services portfolio to accommodate the evolving needs of local and international clients,” said Rob McConnell, director of Expleo Group.