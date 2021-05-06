Etsy plans ‘dozens’ of new jobs in Dublin

Artisan goods marketplace Etsy plans to expand its headcount in the Republic over the coming year, with the bulk of the roles in product and engineering.

The company did not confirm the exact number of jobs it hoped to fill, saying only that it planned “dozens” of new roles before the end of 2021.

“With a strong talent pool and a growing technology sector in Ireland, Etsy is excited to expand the Dublin team and welcome new talent and fresh perspectives,” said Laudine Vallarta, global head of talent acquisition at Etsy.

The New York-headquartered company set up in Dublin in 2013, and now employs almost 100 people at its office on Strand Street. Its physical offices have remained closed throughout the pandemic.

Many of its roles have been opened to remote candidates, Etsy said, while existing employees can apply to be fully or partially remote.

The company,which employs more than 1,400 people worldwide, allows people sell hand-made and vintage items on its platform, charging users to list goods and levying a sales fee.

Wealth of talent

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the news of the expansion. “We have a huge amount to offer any company seeking to invest and I’m sure Etsy will benefit hugely from the wealth of talent Dublin has to offer,” he said.

Dónal Travers, head of technology, consumer and business services with IDA Ireland, said the decision was a further endorsement of Ireland’s position as a tech hub in Europe.