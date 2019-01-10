Ethical and sustainable online shopping for 2019

Trying to reduce waste, ferret out ethical brands and ensure things you buy are sustainable can be anxiety-inducing but now, more than ever, we have to re-evaluate the way we shop and consume. Start slow with these brands that aim for ethical and affordable.

If you’re looking for tees, shirts and hoodies then check out Grown’s website. Clothing is made from certified organic cotton using eco-friendly dyes and for every T-shirt sold, a native tree is planted while 1 per cent of the sale goes towards environmental causes (One Percent for the Planet).

If it’s high fashion you’re after, Irish boutique Squirrel versus Magpie is ideal: many items are made in Dublin, which is great for those concerned about their carbon footprint while others come from Italy and further abroad but are made in part or whole from organic or recycled materials.

Twenty Six is a good place for gifts and homeware, offering upcycled and eco-friendly products while Little Green Shop does everything from re-usable stainless steel toddler sippy cups to organic, refillable mascara.

