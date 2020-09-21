ESB Telecoms and Siro roll out new service to meet Covid demand

ESB Telecoms and Siro – ts joint venture with Vodafone – are cashing in on the Covid-19-driven demand for powerful internet connections by building high-speed networks in cities and towns.

The pair said on Monday that they were developing a new product, ethernet tail extension, that will allow telecoms companies provide commercial customers with high-speed connections.

This service will be available in 13 towns and cities around the island of Ireland and will have bandwidth between 100 megabyes and one gigabyte.

Ronan Whelan, Siro’s chief commercial officer, pointed out that Covid-19 had further emphasised businesses’ need for reliable broadband connections.

ESB Telecoms is a subsidiary of State energy group, the ESB, while Siro is a joint venture between that business and Vodafone.

Siro was previously a candidate for the Government’s controversial National Broadband Plan contract.

The two companies said businesses needed speeds of up to one gigabyte to support services including video streaming and cloud connections.

Rory McGowan, managing director of ESB Telecoms said businesses were adapting their IT systems faster than ever before.

He added that organisations needed “super reliable and ultrafast connections” to allow them transmit important data.