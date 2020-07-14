Ergo set to hit €100m milestone as it weighs up acquisitions

Irish IT services group Ergo expects to surpass €100 million in revenues this year for the first time.

The company, which has just been named Microsoft Ireland country partner of the year for the fifth time in a decade, offers IT solutions ranging from cloud and managed services to software and infrastructure.

Founded by John Purdy and Tim Sheehy in 1993 as a two-man firm selling toner cartridges for printers, the company now employs more than 400 IT professionals.

Ergo reported €85.2 million last year and Mr Purdy said the company was still seeing plenty of growth in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sectoral consolidation

“We just broke €25 million for the first quarter to the end of June and if we can keep that momentum running, which we should be able to do, then we’ll certainly do €100 million for the year,” Mr Purdy said.

“I’m looking at the marketplace and am seeing further consolidation in the sector and that presents opportunities for us to acquire the right assets to aid further growth.”

Mr Purdy said much of the current growth was coming from the cloud with the Covid-19 pandemic having pushing organisations that had been slow to embrace it in recent months. He also noted increased demand for services around areas such as cybersecurity.

“We’re far from done. We’ve an awful lot of opportunities to explore,” he said.