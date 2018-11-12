Equinix opens its channel partner programme to Irish firms

Data centre company Equinix Ireland has officially opened its channel partner programme to Irish firms, opening up new revenue streams.

The company said the programme, which gives Equinix partners access to tools and infrastructure to help them build customer solutions, will be key to its growth in the future.

It is part of the global channel partner programme, and had been up and running for a number of months. In the year to date, it is responsible for around 20 per cent of new business revenues for Equinix Ireland.

The programme represents a significant investment for the firm, although it did not give an exact figure.

“From our four data centres in Dublin, partners gain access to unique digital resources alongside Equinix’s globally interconnected facilities, from which they can build and enhance customer value,” said Kevin O’Connor, channel manager Ireland, Equinix. “We are providing the platform and interconnection that allows partners to create game-changing customer solutions.”

Partners get access to customers in Equinix’s 200 data centres in 52 markets.

“Our research shows that almost every Irish business now relies on external digital ecosystems in order to achieve their growth targets. The Irish Channel Partner Programme is all about building that digital hub in one location, offering a boutique selection of partners who can help businesses transform into digital enterprises and scale into new markets,” said Mr O’Connor. “Since its launch, the programme has already exceeded our expectations and now contributes to more than a fifth of Equinix’s new business revenue in Ireland this year.”