Enet chief steps down ahead of awarding of broadband contract

The chief executive of Enet, the sole remaining bidder in the Government’s broadband process, is to step down just months ahead of the awarding of the State contract.

Conal Henry has led the company’s bid for the National Broadband Plan from the start and the timing of his departure comes as a surprise.

Last night he tweeted: “After 12 years working on the wonderful @enet_ireland project, the time has come for me to hand over the reins.”

The company, which is backed by US telecoms investor Granahan McCourt, has yet to comment.

The wholesale-only carrier was recently sold to the Irish Infrastructure Fund for between €150 million and €200 million.

Its core business is managing the State’s Metropolitan Area Networks (Mans), a series of telecommunications networks built around 94 towns, selling broadband packages to retail service providers.

The surprise departure of Eir from the Government’s broadband tender process last month has left Enet in pole position to win the State contract.

Enet was recently joined in its bid for the NBP by FTSE-listed energy firm SSE.