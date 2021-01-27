Emma Motion mattress: wake up feeling refreshed and relaxed

Mattresses are just mattresses, right? Wrong. The Emma Motion is smarter than your average mattress.

It comes with technology that will detect your sleeping position and adapt it accordingly to make sure your back is supported, aligned and all those other things that mean you wake up feeling refreshed and relaxed, rather than a pretzel.

A network of 360 sensors detect pressure and signal two “motion fields” that compress and depress foam in the mattress to make sure that you stay comfortable. It even has its own app so you can customise it to your personal needs.

It all sounds very high tech and probably expensive, but what price can you put on a good night’s sleep?

Emma-sleep.com

(price TBA)