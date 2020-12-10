Eksa E900: Comfortable listening for serious gamers

Eksa E900

€33

Got a gaming fan in your life? The EKSA E900 gaming headset is aimed at serious gamers who need something that will stay comfortable for the hours that sessions can take. It is compatible with any device that will take one of the two interfaces – USB or 3.5 mm cable – that the headset comes with, so that covers Playstation, Xbox, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, even some smartphones.

Memory foam ear cups make for serious comfort, and the high quality microphone means your team mates wont’t miss a word. If you use the USB connection on PC, you will also get 7.1 surround sound. It also doesn’t cost the earth, which is a nice change.

eksa.net