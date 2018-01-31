Eir withdraws from Government’s broadband scheme

Eir, the State’s largest telecoms firm, has withdrawn from the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), throwing the process into disarray, The Irish Times has learned.

The move comes just months ahead the scheduled start of the State-subsidised scheme to bring high-speed broadband to 450,000 homes and businesses in rural Ireland and raises serious questions about the Government’s communications strategy.

As the market incumbent and the largest broadband supplier in the State, Eir had been favourite to win the State contract. It is unclear what prompted Eir’s decision.

When contacted, the company declined to comment, saying it would make a statement later this evening.

Its decision to exit at this late stage leaves just one bidder - telecoms firm Enet - in the process.

A Department of Communications spokesman also declined to comment.

The State-subsidised scheme to equip 542,000 rural homes with high-speed connectivity has been beset with problems and delays due to the complexity of the procurement process and difficulties pinning down the exact number of premises to be covered.

Work was to have started at the beginning of this year but has now been move forward to early 2019.

The Government’s controversial decision to allow Eir effectively remove 300,000 homes from the department’s original plan triggered the exit of ESB/Vodafone joint venture Siro from the process last year.

The remaining 450,000 homes are located in the hardest-to-reach places and will require a significantly bigger State subsidy.

Enet, which is backed by specialist telecoms investor Granahan McCourt, currently operates the State’s Metropolitan Area Networks (Mans), a series of telecommunications networks built around 94 towns.

It was recently sold to the Irish Infrastructure Fund for between €150 million and €200 million.