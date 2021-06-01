Eir unveils new 5G broadband offering for homes and business

Telecoms company Eir has introduced a new 5G broadband product for homes and businesses.

Introduction of this offering will bring high-speed access to those not yet served by wired-broadband products. It is the next generation of mobile connectivity, succeeding the current 4G system and is capable of faster speeds, increased security, reliability and lower lag time on data.

The 5G mobile infrastructure required to access the service is still being rolled out, with Eir serving about 57 per cent of the population. The company began offering 5G in 2019.

Eir’s new 5G Broadband is a fixed-mobile substitution, using the mobile network signal to connect to the internet. Customers can connect up to 20 devices within their home to the broadband hub and the faster network speeds make it suitable for video conferencing, streaming and home working.

The product includes Eir’s No Limits Data and a simple set-up for users, making it suitable for use on holiday. The service costs €45 a month, with a 12-month contract, and a one-off cost of €99 for the Huawei device.

Expanding network

“The pandemic has underscored the fact that reliable, fast connectivity is essential . . . to meet the varying connectivity needs of people and businesses throughout Ireland and 5G is enabling us to deliver more,” said Susan Brady, Eir’s managing director of consumer and small business . “In areas where fibre broadband is not yet available this product can provide a real alternative.”

Eir is continuing to expand its 5G network, which is available in almost 300 towns and cities, as part of a €1 billion capital investment programme.

The company is competing with rivals Vodafone and Three in rolling out the new networks. Vodafone was the first to announce its 5G plans, followed by Eir. Three Ireland was the last of the three major networks to begin offering 5G, turning the network on in September last year.