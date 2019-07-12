Is Eir attempting to torpedo the National Broadband Plan (NBP)? Ireland’s largest telco threw the process into chaos last month, claiming it could do the job for less than €1 billion, roughly a third of what the Government intends to pay US businessman David McCourt, its preferred bidder for the project.

The company claims the lower price tag could be achieved if the Government’s contract, littered as it is with onerous legal provisions, financial clawbacks and monopoly-busting caveats, is watered down.