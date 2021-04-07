Eir plans further 5G expansion as it reaches 57% of population

Telecoms company Eir said it would expand its next generation mobile network coverage further across the 26 counties , bringing 5G services to more towns.

The company currently reaches a claimed 57 per cent of the Irish population with its 5G service, and said it was rapidly expanding its network as part of a €1 billion capital investment programme. It currently serves 268 towns and cities, across 904 sites, along with its 4G network which covers 99 per cent of the population.

5G is the next generation of mobile connectivity, succeeding the current 4G system. It promises much faster speeds, increased security, reliability and lower lag time on data.

“As we continue to live with the Covid-19 pandemic, Eir is acutely aware of the importance of connectivity for customers, for business owners and for the continuation of many aspects of our lives. Our dedicated teams are building a comprehensive 5G network for all customers and I am proud to see the rollout of eir’s 5G network continue at-pace, despite public health restrictions,” said Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon. “The transformation of our mobile network ensures that eir offers the best coverage and connectivity to our customers in every corner of Ireland, enabling our customers to live, work and connect reliably and at speed, wherever they choose in the country.”

Customers of the network can access 5G with a compatible handset, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, the iPhone 12, the Oppo Reno 4Z 5G and others, with a “no limits” 5G data plan available to Eir broadband customers for €50.

The company is competing with rivals Vodafone and Three in rolling out the new networks. Vodafone was the first to announce its 5G plans, followed by Eir.

Rival Three Ireland was the last of the three major networks to beging offering 5G to customers, turnig the network on in September last year, but its has since picked up the pace considerably.